Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mourns the Loss of Nagaland's Esteemed Leader

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik expressed deep grief over the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, describing him as an esteemed statesman and an influential leader.

Ganesan, who was 80, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, as reported by a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima.

In his statement, Parnaik highlighted Ganesan's dedication as a social activist, committed to the welfare of the people, always embodying integrity and humility in public life. Ganesan's warm connection with people from various backgrounds was also fondly remembered, alongside his distinguished service as Governor in multiple Indian states, including Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.