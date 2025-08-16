Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mourns the Loss of Nagaland's Esteemed Leader
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik expressed sorrow over the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. Remembered as a respected statesman and dedicated social activist, Ganesan served as governor in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland. He passed away in Chennai at the age of 80, leaving a legacy of integrity.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik expressed deep grief over the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, describing him as an esteemed statesman and an influential leader.
Ganesan, who was 80, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, as reported by a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima.
In his statement, Parnaik highlighted Ganesan's dedication as a social activist, committed to the welfare of the people, always embodying integrity and humility in public life. Ganesan's warm connection with people from various backgrounds was also fondly remembered, alongside his distinguished service as Governor in multiple Indian states, including Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.
ALSO READ
Media and Politics: A Struggle for Integrity
Justice Moraes Defies U.S. Sanctions: A Stand for Integrity
Telangana CM Reddy Laments Political Influence on Media Integrity
Kharge Accuses Modi of Threatening India's Constitutional Integrity
Tensions Rise: Controversy Surrounds Election Integrity in India