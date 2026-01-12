Supreme Court Emphasizes Integrity in Government Job Applications

The Supreme Court on Monday underscored the importance of complete honesty in applications for government service, declaring it a basic requirement underpinned by fairness, integrity, and public trust. The ruling came from a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh.

The court's decision overturned a previous order from the Allahabad High Court that had supported a man's plea against the cancellation of his appointment as 'Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari' for hiding the existence of two ongoing criminal cases against him during the hiring process.

The justices highlighted that concealed information disrupts the integrity of the selection process and emphasized that candidates must ensure honesty and transparency to maintain public trust in governance.