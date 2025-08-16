Global Dialogue: Macron Engages Leaders Post-Trump-Putin Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron had a significant phone conversation on Saturday with U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders. The discussion was prompted by a recent meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Alaska.

The conversation, lasting an hour, saw the involvement of seven European leaders, including Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Friedrich Merz. They were joined by the NATO secretary general, reflecting the high-level nature of the discussions.

This engagement aimed to address potential global impacts stemming from the Trump-Putin dialogue, as well as to ensure coordinated strategies among Western allies.