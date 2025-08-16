Left Menu

European Leaders Unite: A New Joint Statement Takes Shape

European leaders, following discussions involving information from Donald Trump and insights from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are preparing a joint statement. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the conclusion of these discussions. The statement, involving cooperation among Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Meloni, is anticipated but without a set release date.

  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant move, European leaders have concluded a discussion aimed at formulating a coordinated stance following a summit in Alaska. The dialogue included insights provided by Donald Trump and opinions shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the conclusion of these deliberations on Saturday, highlighting the collective effort involving influential figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron and several other key European leaders.

While the joint statement has been prepared, Tusk did not specify a release date, leaving the timing of this diplomatic announcement open-ended. The collaborative move signals a unified European approach to the issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

