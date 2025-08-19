Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid: A Political Certainty

C P Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate, was honored by ruling bloc MPs in New Delhi. Supported by a strong majority, his victory seems assured despite a likely contest from the opposition INDIA bloc. Radhakrishnan is currently the governor of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:14 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

C P Radhakrishnan, the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was celebrated at a meeting of ruling bloc MPs in New Delhi. The event witnessed the presence of top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous Union ministers.

Radhakrishnan is set to file his nomination on Wednesday. With the BJP-led NDA holding a commanding majority in the electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, his victory appears to be a foregone conclusion. Nonetheless, the opposition INDIA bloc hints at fielding a candidate to ensure a contest.

At 67, Radhakrishnan is a seasoned BJP leader hailing from Tamil Nadu, currently serving as the governor of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

