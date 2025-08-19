Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Centre Over Bihar SIR and US Tariffs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Central government on Tuesday, accusing it of evading critical answers regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Yadav asserted that instead of addressing these concerns, the government was channeling its attention towards showcasing India's space achievements.

While Yadav extended his congratulations to Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his role in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, he questioned if the government was relying on astronomy to decide when to engage in SIR debates. He made these remarks at the Parliament premises, hinting at a lack of transparency in governance.

Turning to trade dynamics, Yadav highlighted the adverse effects of US-imposed tariffs on Indian exports. He noted that businesses involved in Bhadohi's carpet making and Moradabad's brass trade were particularly hit, despite the government's promotional One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Looking forward, the INDIA bloc will soon deliberate on its candidate for the impending Vice Presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)