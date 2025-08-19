Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi for Evading Responsibility

Priyanka Gandhi criticized the NDA and PM Modi for evading responsibility by blaming former PM Nehru, urging them to focus on current issues like vote theft. The controversy revolves around the Indus Waters Treaty, which, according to BJP leaders, made detrimental concessions to Pakistan affecting Indian farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:54 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of sidestepping accountability by shifting blame onto former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Her comments, made outside Parliament, urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to abandon past grievances and address pressing issues like vote theft and allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Gandhi's criticism comes in response to PM Modi's remarks during an NDA Parliamentary meeting, where he suggested that Nehru admitted the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan was detrimental to India's interests, a claim supported by several ministers who praised Modi's statements. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat argued that Nehru endangered Indian agriculture through the treaty, which allocated 80% of the Indus river system's water to Pakistan.

Amidst ongoing disputes and historical grievances, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress party's 'dictatorship policy' initiated by Nehru of continuing today by unilaterally conceding critical water rights to Pakistan. This debate gains further relevance as India recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in light of security concerns following a terrorist attack, highlighting ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

