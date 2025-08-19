Kyiv Pursues Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced ongoing efforts to secure safety assurances from allies. National security advisors are maintaining constant communication, ensuring continued discourse among leaders. Zelenskiy confirmed that security guarantees are forthcoming, highlighting the importance of these assurances for Ukraine's stability and defense.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized Kyiv's active pursuit of security guarantees from international allies, a crucial step in fortifying the nation's defense.
According to Zelenskiy, national security advisors are engaged in unwavering dialogue, ensuring that leaders will continue discussions on Tuesday.
The President assured that these efforts are on track, promising that security guarantees will be secured, a testament to Ukraine's commitment to national safety.
