Flag Fiasco: CPI(M) Hoists Congress Banner on Independence Day

In an unexpected blunder, the CPI(M) branch committee in Eloor mistakenly raised the Congress party's flag instead of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations.

According to insider accounts, the mix-up happened when an elderly local leader, who is also an office-bearer for the party's Senior Citizens' Forum, confused the Congress flag with the Indian tricolour.

The incident, which involved several local leaders and members, was acknowledged by party officials on Wednesday. Videos and photographs of the error quickly went viral on social media, leading to public discussion. A senior CPI(M) district leader confirmed that it was an honest mistake, hence the decision to forego any disciplinary measures.

