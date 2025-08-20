Flag Fiasco: CPI(M) Hoists Congress Banner on Independence Day
In a surprising turn of events, a CPI(M) branch committee inadvertently hoisted the Congress party's flag during Independence Day celebrations in Eloor. Confusion arose when an elderly leader mistakenly identified the Congress banner as the national flag. Photos of the incident quickly spread online, but no disciplinary action was taken.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected blunder, the CPI(M) branch committee in Eloor mistakenly raised the Congress party's flag instead of the national flag during Independence Day celebrations.
According to insider accounts, the mix-up happened when an elderly local leader, who is also an office-bearer for the party's Senior Citizens' Forum, confused the Congress flag with the Indian tricolour.
The incident, which involved several local leaders and members, was acknowledged by party officials on Wednesday. Videos and photographs of the error quickly went viral on social media, leading to public discussion. A senior CPI(M) district leader confirmed that it was an honest mistake, hence the decision to forego any disciplinary measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- flag
- Independence Day
- incident
- viral
- elderly leader
- Eloor
- mistake
- disciplinary action
ALSO READ
Six aircraft engine shutdown incidents reported this year: Union minister Murlidhar Mohol
Six aircraft engine shutdown incidents reported this year: Union minister Murlidhar Mohol
"No major untoward incidents taken place": Home Minister G Parameshwara on bus strike in Karnataka
"Tragic accident": MP CM Mohan Yadav takes note of Kubereshwar Dham incident
UP rains: 2 dead in Bijnor, Budaun; several injured in house collapse incidents