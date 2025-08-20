Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: BJP Inducts Three New MLAs

In a significant political development, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expanded his cabinet by inducting three new BJP MLAs. For the first time, the cabinet count has reached 14, coinciding with a strategy focusing on balancing caste and regional representation.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers—Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav—was led by Governor Ramen Deka at the Raj Bhavan in Chhattisgarh. Assembly speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries attended the landmark event.

This expansion adopts the 'Haryana model,' allowing 14 ministers to serve in a 90-member assembly, within the constitutional 15% limit. The cabinet's reinforcement underscores BJP's intention to maintain equilibrium across diverse community sectors, following their victory over the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)