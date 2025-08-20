Left Menu

Nation Remembers Rajiv Gandhi: Tributes and Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders marked the 81st birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi by paying tributes and reflecting on his transformative leadership. Key figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi shared personal reflections, emphasizing Gandhi's vision for India. A commemorative event was held by the Congress to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:49 IST
Nation Remembers Rajiv Gandhi: Tributes and Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

India marked the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as leaders from across the political spectrum paid homage to his legacy. A series of tributes were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leaders, underscoring Gandhi's significant contributions to the nation's progress.

Rahul Gandhi, reflecting on his father's vision of a democratic and harmonious India, expressed his dedication to pursuing these ideals. Priyanka Gandhi joined others at Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, stressing the enduring impact of compassion and patriotism instilled by the former prime minister.

A special commemorative program organized by the All India Congress Committee saw participation from notable figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The leaders highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's role in pioneering initiatives like the telecom revolution and empowering younger voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025