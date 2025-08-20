Nation Remembers Rajiv Gandhi: Tributes and Legacy

India marked the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as leaders from across the political spectrum paid homage to his legacy. A series of tributes were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leaders, underscoring Gandhi's significant contributions to the nation's progress.

Rahul Gandhi, reflecting on his father's vision of a democratic and harmonious India, expressed his dedication to pursuing these ideals. Priyanka Gandhi joined others at Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, stressing the enduring impact of compassion and patriotism instilled by the former prime minister.

A special commemorative program organized by the All India Congress Committee saw participation from notable figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The leaders highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's role in pioneering initiatives like the telecom revolution and empowering younger voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)