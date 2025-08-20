Opposition Chaos in Parliament Amid Voter Roll Controversy and Online Gaming Bill Introduction

On Wednesday, both Houses of Parliament were disrupted due to opposition protests demanding a discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission of India faces criticism for voter name deletions from electoral rolls, with opposition MPs alleging 'vote theft' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the continuous opposition disruptions, lamenting the missed opportunity to honor Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. "It's truly shameful," Rijiju said, stressing the government's commitment to passing its legislative agenda.

Despite the turmoil, a new bill was introduced in Lok Sabha to regulate online gaming. The proposed legislation aims to protect against adverse impacts of online games and establish a legal framework ensuring responsible use of digital technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)