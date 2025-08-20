Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Clashes over Employment Claims

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a heated debate on job creation, with BJP members walking out in protest. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on employment promises and criticized the recruitment process, calling it a 'crude joke' on the youth.

BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly, Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the third day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session, tensions flared as the topic of employment took center stage. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout during Question Hour on Wednesday, alleging the state government's inability to provide transparent answers regarding job creation and appointments.

Speaking outside the Assembly post-walkout, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed discontent over the government's handling of employment queries. Thakur criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for failing to reconcile discrepancies in job statistics, a stance echoed by BJP MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar and Satpal Satti.

Thakur further accused the Congress-led government of reneging on its election promise of creating 5 lakh jobs within five years. Citing inconsistent job data and delayed recruitment processes, he labeled the employment strategy a 'crude joke'. He underscored controversial outsourcing practices, suggesting regulatory lapses linked to Congress leaders and lack of response to the opposition's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

