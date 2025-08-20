Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Faces Challenges Amid Global Hiring Freeze

Novo Nordisk, the producer of the obesity drug Wegovy, has announced a global hiring freeze for non-critical roles. The company faces competition from copycat versions of Wegovy and pressures from competitor Eli Lilly. A new CEO seeks cost savings, potentially leading to layoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:24 IST
Novo Nordisk Faces Challenges Amid Global Hiring Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, known for its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy, has announced a global hiring freeze affecting non-essential job roles. This move comes amid escalating competition from generic versions of Wegovy introduced this year.

The company is grappling with intense market pressures and faces potential layoffs as it contends with its main competitor, Eli Lilly. Investors reacted strongly in July, erasing $70 billion from Novo Nordisk's market value after a profit warning and the appointment of a company veteran as CEO.

New CEO Mike Doustdar, who officially took on the role on August 7, indicated in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2 that he would pursue cost reductions throughout the company. Doustdar did not rule out layoffs as part of these cost-saving measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025