PM Modi's Call of Concern: Wishing Naveen Patnaik a Swift Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is hospitalized for dehydration. Modi enquired about Patnaik’s health, extended his well-wishes, and invited him to Delhi once recovered. Patnaik's condition is stable, and he plans to meet supporters post-discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:41 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a phone call to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, currently receiving treatment at a private hospital for dehydration-related issues. The PM personally enquired about Patnaik's health status and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery, according to a statement released by the BJD supremo's office.

The Prime Minister hoped for Patnaik's swift recuperation and advised him to rest adequately. He extended an invitation for Patnaik to visit Delhi when he is well. The former Chief Minister, admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare on Sunday evening, is reportedly in stable condition with improvements noted by hospital sources.

Meanwhile, Patnaik has encouraged his party followers to visit him at his residence, the Naveen Niwas, following his discharge. The support for the long-standing leader of Odisha reflects his influential stature in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

