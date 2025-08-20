Left Menu

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Fed's Independence

Former President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook following mortgage allegations. Made by political ally Bill Pulte, these accusations raise questions about Cook's loan declarations. The Justice Department is currently investigating, while Trump aims to influence Fed Board decisions.

Federal Reserve Governor

Donald Trump has escalated efforts to reshape the U.S. central bank by calling for the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The move follows allegations by Bill Pulte regarding Cook's mortgage declarations in Georgia and Michigan, raising ethical concerns amid ongoing investigations.

The accusations question whether Cook declared two separate loans as primary residences, which could offer beneficial terms compared to second home loans. These mortgages were taken before Cook's Fed appointment, prompting scrutiny by the Justice Department as Trump seeks leverage over the bank.

The situation highlights Trump's broader strategy to influence the Federal Reserve, while Cook's appointments potentially limit his control. The Justice Department's challenge lies in proving criminal liability, as mortgage companies often have full facts of the case.

