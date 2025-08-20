Bangladesh Urges India to Halt Anti-State Activities

Bangladesh's interim government has made a plea to India, demanding immediate action to halt any anti-Bangladesh activities conducted by Bangladeshi nationals from Indian territory.

The Foreign Ministry's statement comes amid reports of the outlawed Awami League setting up offices in India. The Bangladeshi government pressed Indian authorities to prevent support for such actions, calling for the closure of these political offices on Indian soil.

Hasina is being tried in absentia in numerous cases, including charges of committing crimes against humanity. The situation poses a risk to the diplomatic relationship between the two countries and could inflame public sentiment in Bangladesh, potentially affecting efforts to strengthen bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)