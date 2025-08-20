Political Turmoil: Is India Facing a New Dictatorship?

The Modi administration is facing severe backlash after proposing three Bills that would grant the power to remove prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers if they face serious criminal charges. Opposition parties argue this move aims to create a 'dictatorship.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has justified the Bills as necessary to uphold political integrity, but critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, warn it could regress India to medieval power dynamics. Meanwhile, the contentious Bills have been moved to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.

Observers highlight how this legislative push could reshape India's federal landscape, urging a national debate on the implications for democracy and governance. Meanwhile, the ongoing political confrontation deepens the ideological chasm between the ruling party and its rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)