Left Menu

Unlikely Allies: Bernie Sanders Backs Trump's Chipmaker Equity Plan

Senator Bernie Sanders supports President Trump’s plan to convert grants to chipmakers into government stakes. This unusual alignment on government ownership underscores a shift towards state intervention. Sanders, known for his leftist views, aligns with Trump's economic strategy, highlighting bipartisan agreement on securing taxpayer returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:39 IST
Unlikely Allies: Bernie Sanders Backs Trump's Chipmaker Equity Plan

In an unexpected twist of political alliances, liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed President Donald Trump's initiative to transform grants to chipmakers like Intel into government equity stakes. This aligns Sanders with Trump on the issue of taxpayer returns on government investments in the chip industry.

The strategy marks a significant policy shift for Trump, who has traditionally championed free-market economics. The move toward state intervention, reminiscent of leftist policies, seeks to ensure taxpayer returns on federal subsidies allocated through the 2022 Chips and Science Act aimed at boosting U.S. semiconductor production.

With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick exploring government equity stakes in exchange for chipmaker grants, Sanders appreciates the alignment with his earlier amendment proposal. However, much of the funding for companies like Micron and Samsung remains undistributed, indicating ongoing negotiation and policy refinement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Racket Dismantled in Thane: 7 Arrested in Goa

Cyber Fraud Racket Dismantled in Thane: 7 Arrested in Goa

 India
2
Gogoi Demands Toll Suspension on Assam's Deplorable Highways

Gogoi Demands Toll Suspension on Assam's Deplorable Highways

 India
3
ISRO Unveils Plans for Bharatiya Antariksh Station, Aims Moon Landing by 2040

ISRO Unveils Plans for Bharatiya Antariksh Station, Aims Moon Landing by 204...

 India
4
Haryana's New Financial Hub and Cleanliness Drive Unveiled

Haryana's New Financial Hub and Cleanliness Drive Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025