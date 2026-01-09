Left Menu

INFIFORCE Unveils Intelligent 'Super Brain' for Humanoid Robots

Isabella Bai, CEO of INFIFORCE, highlighted the AI industry's challenges in a CES 2026 panel. INFIFORCE's advancements, including the 'Causal World Model' and 'Hyper-VLA,' aim to equip robots with a 'Super Brain' capable of autonomous operation. The company's strategy has secured CNY500 million in commercial orders.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:31 IST
At the CES 2026, Isabella Bai, CEO of INFIFORCE, identified a key issue in the AI sector: the absence of intelligent processors for humanoid robots.

INFIFORCE showcased its game-changing 'Causal World Model' and 'Hyper-VLA' technology to empower robots with advanced cognitive abilities, bridging the virtual and real worlds.

This technological leap forward has already secured CNY500 million in orders across automotive and healthcare sectors, proving a strong market demand for true robotic intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

