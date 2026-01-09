INFIFORCE Unveils Intelligent 'Super Brain' for Humanoid Robots

At the CES 2026, Isabella Bai, CEO of INFIFORCE, identified a key issue in the AI sector: the absence of intelligent processors for humanoid robots.

INFIFORCE showcased its game-changing 'Causal World Model' and 'Hyper-VLA' technology to empower robots with advanced cognitive abilities, bridging the virtual and real worlds.

This technological leap forward has already secured CNY500 million in orders across automotive and healthcare sectors, proving a strong market demand for true robotic intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)