Contentious Bills Spark Uproar in Lok Sabha: Opposition Decries Threat to Democracy

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for removing certain officials under arrest for 30 days, sparking protests from opposition MPs. They argued the Bills violate constitutional norms. Shah defended the initiative, which will be reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee.

Updated: 20-08-2025 23:20 IST
In a dramatic session of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills aimed at removing prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for over 30 consecutive days on serious charges. The move immediately provoked strong protests from opposition MPs who argued that the legislation undermines constitutional principles and could be misused for political gain.

Fierce debates ensued as opposition members, among them Congress leaders, slammed the proposed laws for allegedly threatening federalism and subverting the foundational legal concept of 'innocent until proven guilty.' Opposition leaders likened the governmental action to an effort to establish a police state, further exacerbating tensions in the House.

Responding to the chaos, Shah maintained that the Bills were necessary to uphold moral values in public life. He noted that the bills would be scrutinized by a Joint Committee of Parliament to ensure due diligence. The contentious legislation highlights ongoing political divisions and the contentious atmosphere in India's legislative chambers.

