Political Storms During Uttarakhand's Monsoon Session

The Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Yashpal Arya, expressed deep disappointment over the abrupt adjournment of the Monsoon session, despite assurances from the government for a discussion on the Dharali disaster.

Arya, alongside Congress MLA Pritam Singh, refuted claims by the ruling BJP that the session ended due to disruptions caused by their party. Both leaders submitted their resignation from the Business Advisory Committee to the Speaker.

The premature adjournment left Congress MLAs protesting alleged election rigging and deterioration of law and order by spending a night inside the House. Meanwhile, the devastating impact of the Dharali flash floods continues to be a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)