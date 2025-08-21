Vijay Leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Charge at Madurai Conference as 2026 Elections Loom
Actor-politician Vijay spearheads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's state conference in Madurai, rallying support ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Highlighting historical political shifts, Vijay aims to emulate past successes while critiquing current governance.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make a significant stride with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) second state conference held in Madurai today. The event is expected to showcase a formidable display of strength as the party gears up for its inaugural contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
In what is poised to be a pivotal moment for TVK, party workers are arriving in droves to attend the conference. Vijay has recently garnered attention by launching 'Now TVK,' an application aimed at boosting party membership, demonstrating his strategic approach to expanding the party's reach.
Addressing the future electoral battles, Vijay likened the upcoming elections to the landmark political shifts of 1967 and 1977 when newcomers claimed victory over established powers. Drawing inspiration from DMK founder CN Annadurai's grassroots strategy, he urged party members to engage deeply with the public to secure success. Vijay also criticized the DMK government's handling of protesting sanitation workers, calling it 'inhumane and anarchic.'
