Rahul Gandhi's Call for Electoral Vigilance

Rahul Gandhi accuses the current government of being formed through 'stolen votes' and urges people to choose a truly accountable government. He emphasizes the importance of a clean voter list for fair elections and criticizes the government's indifferent attitude towards issues like unemployment, inflation, and infrastructure failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has leveled serious allegations against the current government, claiming it was formed via 'stolen votes.' In a recent post on X, he urged the public to select a government that truly represents and is accountable to the people.

During his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Aurangabad, Bihar, Gandhi engaged with the youth, stressing the critical role of a clean voter list in maintaining electoral integrity. He warned against allowing voting rights to slip away, labeling them foundational to securing other rights.

He joined forces with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to bring attention to issues such as unemployment and corruption, alleging government negligence in addressing infrastructural failures and societal challenges. Gandhi rallied for public action, advocating for a leadership change to protect Mother India and the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

