Tensions in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Pending Dearness Allowance
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated exchanges over the delay in releasing pending Dearness Allowance (DA) to state employees. Chief Minister Sukhu blamed financial constraints and reduced grants, while the opposition accused him of failing to fulfill commitments. BJP members walked out in protest, criticizing the Congress government.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was shaken by a contentious debate concerning the delay in distributing pending Dearness Allowance (DA) to state employees. BJP legislators exited the chamber after accusing the Congress-led government of not keeping its promises.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to questions from opposition members by attributing the delay to financial difficulties. He noted that the state has faced a decrease in the revenue deficit grant, impacting its fiscal capacity. Sukhu countered allegations by stating that the Congress government had already paid significant DA arrears.
Opposition leaders, including Jai Ram Thakur, criticized the chief minister's assurances, alleging that the failure to disburse the promised DA was misleading. The BJP accused the Congress of gaining power with employee support but failing to deliver on its commitments, leading to heated tempers and a subsequent walkout.
