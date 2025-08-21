Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle: Court Clears Half-Billion Dollar Penalty, Case Continues

A New York appeals court voided a $500 million penalty against Donald Trump while preserving a fraud finding against him. The decision, a setback for Attorney General Letitia James, maintains restrictions on Trump's business dealings, pending further appeals. Trump calls it a 'TOTAL VICTORY.'

In a significant legal development, a New York state appeals court has nullified a half-billion-dollar penalty against Donald Trump, while upholding a fraud finding. This ruling allows Trump to move past a major legal hurdle and continues to complicate his political and business endeavors.

The divided decision represents a defeat for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been a relentless critic of Trump. She accused him of manipulating his wealth to gain favorable business terms. The trial judge had commanded Trump to pay a substantial fine, but the appeals court disagreed, citing issues with the original ruling.

Trump, celebrating the decision, called it a "TOTAL VICTORY," while James announced her intent to appeal the decision. The ruling affects not only the Trump Organization but also includes provisions regarding the business operations of his sons.

