Political Clash Over Punjab's Data Collection: A Battle for Public Welfare

The political tension between the BJP and the AAP in Punjab has escalated with mutual accusations over data collection practices related to central schemes. AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal accuses BJP workers of 'illegally' gathering personal information under the guise of central government initiatives.

The BJP, in turn, accuses the AAP government of forcefully stopping its awareness camps aimed at spreading the benefits of central schemes in the state. The BJP claims several party leaders were detained at the camps, leading to a protest that sought intervention from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

As accusations fly, concerns mount about the misuse of personal data and the impact on public welfare. Both parties remain at odds over the implementation of central schemes, highlighting ongoing friction between state and central government strategies. The debate continues with strong allegations from both sides, as the political drama unfolds in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)