Visa Review Under Trump Administration: Implications for Millions

The Trump administration has initiated a comprehensive review process of over 55 million individuals holding US visas. The State Department underscores that visas can be revoked anytime due to issues like overstays, engagement in criminal activities, public safety threats, terrorist activities, or associations with terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration announced on Thursday a sweeping review of over 55 million people with US visas to identify potential deportable violations.

The State Department clarified that visas allowing individuals to reside in the United States could be revoked at any moment. This revocation applies to those involved in overstays or criminal activities, pose threats to public safety, or engage in terrorist activities or affiliations with terrorist groups.

This move signifies heightened scrutiny and potential consequences for visa holders, as the administration seeks to bolster national security and address immigration-related concerns.

