USAID Closes Operations Amidst Allegations Over Voter Turnout Funding in India

The US Embassy clarified that USAID/India neither received nor provided $21 million to support voter turnout in India from 2014 to 2024. Amid scrutiny over alleged fund utilization, USAID's activities in India are ending, with full closure expected by September 2025. The State Department will oversee remaining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:03 IST
The US Embassy has clarified that USAID/India did not receive or provide $21 million for voter turnout initiatives in India between the fiscal years 2014 and 2024. This assertion was made following questions raised in the Rajya Sabha regarding USAID's alleged involvement in India's voter turnout efforts.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed that inquiries were made to the US Embassy for comprehensive details on USAID's expenditures in India over the past decade, outside of existing partnership agreements. The Embassy's response confirmed no such voter turnout funding was allocated.

Further details shared by the Embassy indicated USAID's operations in India are set to close by August 2025. A broader review within the United States led to the cancellation of significant USAID funding, resulting in most programs ceasing operations on July 1, 2025, as global restructuring continues until September 2, 2025.

