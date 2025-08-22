Democracy's Voice: Power Lies with the People, Not Parties

Okram Ibobi Singh, the leader of Manipur's Congress Legislative Party, asserted that the return of Congress to power hinges on the electorate's decision rather than the influence of BJP leaders. He stressed this during the 9th death anniversary commemoration of former chief minister Rishang Keishing in Imphal.

Singh, responding to the BJP's 'Congress Mukt Bharat' campaign, stated that while freedom of expression is a pillar of democracy, it is ultimately the people who decide elections. Citing previous parliamentary success where Congress secured both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur, Singh argued that this was a voter-driven outcome, not dictated by the BJP.

He praised Rishang Keishing as a visionary leader committed to Manipur's integrity, a sentiment echoed by floral tributes from Congress state unit president K Meghachandra and other leaders at Congress Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)