Left Menu

Democracy's Voice: Power Lies with the People, Not Parties

Manipur CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh emphasized that political power in India is determined by the citizens, not party leaders, during an event honoring former chief minister Rishang Keishing. Singh highlighted past electoral successes as proof of public decision-making over party campaigning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:43 IST
Democracy's Voice: Power Lies with the People, Not Parties
Okram Ibobi Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Okram Ibobi Singh, the leader of Manipur's Congress Legislative Party, asserted that the return of Congress to power hinges on the electorate's decision rather than the influence of BJP leaders. He stressed this during the 9th death anniversary commemoration of former chief minister Rishang Keishing in Imphal.

Singh, responding to the BJP's 'Congress Mukt Bharat' campaign, stated that while freedom of expression is a pillar of democracy, it is ultimately the people who decide elections. Citing previous parliamentary success where Congress secured both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur, Singh argued that this was a voter-driven outcome, not dictated by the BJP.

He praised Rishang Keishing as a visionary leader committed to Manipur's integrity, a sentiment echoed by floral tributes from Congress state unit president K Meghachandra and other leaders at Congress Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025