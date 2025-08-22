Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested by CID Over State Fund Misuse

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been detained by the Criminal Investigation Department, Ada Derana reported on Friday. The arrest is linked to accusations of misusing state funds, specifically concerning his trip to London for his wife's graduation ceremony.

Wickremesinghe, aged 76, appeared at the CID office in Colombo to provide a statement as part of the investigation, although his office has yet to comment on the situation, and the Sri Lanka Police have not confirmed the arrest.

Wickremesinghe, a lawyer and six-time prime minister, assumed the presidency in 2022 during Sri Lanka's financial turmoil, succeeding Gotabaya Rajapaksa following public protests against an economic collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)