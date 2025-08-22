Gopal Agarwal Rejoins JD(U) Amidst Bihar's Political Shifts

Former Thakurganj MLA Gopal Agarwal made headlines on Friday as he officially returned to the Janata Dal (United) party, marking his comeback after a ten-year hiatus. Agarwal, who previously had ties with JD(U), conveyed his elation at returning to what he termed his 'old house'.

'I am very happy to be back in my old house. Though I've been away for 10 years, I served as a loyal party soldier in every parliamentary election. I've always received support from the Prime Minister, President, Lallan Bhaiya, and others. I pledge to bolster the party's efforts in Bihar,' stated Agarwal. He further vowed to collaborate with Naushad Alam and Prahlad Kumar Sarkar to capture all 24 assembly seats in the Seemanchal region, with an aim to reestablish JD(U)'s government in 2025 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

In a significant political development ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh merged his political party, Aap Sabki Awaz, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Singh, who departed JD(U) in 2023 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and later founded Aap Sabki Awaz, announced his stakes in the 2025 elections. The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in October and November will see the NDA, including BJP, JD(U), and LJP, vying for power, faced with competition from the INDIA Bloc. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)