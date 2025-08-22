KTR Lashes Out at Congress Over Telangana's Urea Crisis

In a fiery critique, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress-led Telangana government of severe administrative failures causing a crippling urea shortage for farmers.

KTR contrasted the alleged inadequacy with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership, praising his meticulous planning and proactive measures that once ensured seamless urea supplies. KTR underscored that KCR's hands-on approach, which involved direct coordination with central railway officials and strategic transport arrangements, served as a template of effective governance.

He argued that the current regime's incompetence starkly contrasts KCR's foresighted leadership, attributing today's agricultural crisis to government inefficiency, thereby urging a reevaluation of governance practices to alleviate farmers' distress.

