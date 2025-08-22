Left Menu

KTR Lashes Out at Congress Over Telangana's Urea Crisis

BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for a urea shortage affecting farmers. He praised former CM K Chandrashekar Rao's proactive governance and blamed the current leadership's incompetence for farmers' hardships, emphasizing KCR's effective strategies for timely agricultural resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:50 IST
KTR Lashes Out at Congress Over Telangana's Urea Crisis
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress-led Telangana government of severe administrative failures causing a crippling urea shortage for farmers.

KTR contrasted the alleged inadequacy with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership, praising his meticulous planning and proactive measures that once ensured seamless urea supplies. KTR underscored that KCR's hands-on approach, which involved direct coordination with central railway officials and strategic transport arrangements, served as a template of effective governance.

He argued that the current regime's incompetence starkly contrasts KCR's foresighted leadership, attributing today's agricultural crisis to government inefficiency, thereby urging a reevaluation of governance practices to alleviate farmers' distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025