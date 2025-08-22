Tianjin to Host Record-Breaking SCO Summit with Global Leaders

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin is poised to become the largest gathering in the bloc's history, Chinese officials announced on Friday. Scheduled for August 31 to September 1, the event will witness the participation of 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This summit marks China's fifth hosting of the SCO and serves as a platform for Beijing to showcase its increasing global influence. The notable attendees also include leaders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Maldives, alongside representatives of 10 international organisations, underscoring the event's significance in international diplomacy.

Besides the diplomatic gathering, participants are expected to attend China's largest military parade in Beijing on September 3. The parade will highlight new-generation armaments, celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in significant historical conflicts. President Xi Jinping will deliver keynote speeches, emphasizing China's vision for the SCO's future and introducing fresh initiatives to foster development and cooperation among member states.

