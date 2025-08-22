PM Modi Launches Demography Mission to Counter Illegal Immigration Threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Gaya Ji, highlighted the urgent issue of illegal immigration, which he described as a growing threat to national security. He unveiled a 'High-Power Demography Mission' to tackle the demographic changes in bordering regions, particularly in Bihar.

Modi accused opposition parties Congress and RJD of attempting to exploit illegal immigration to boost their vote bank through appeasement strategies. He assured citizens that the NDA government is committed to safeguarding the opportunities and rights meant for Indians.

In his speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day, the Prime Minister warned of infiltrators disrupting the livelihoods of Indian youth and targeting vulnerable communities. He firmly stated that the government will not tolerate any attempt to alter the country's demography and will take stringent measures against illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)