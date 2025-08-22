Taiwan's Economy Minister Resigns Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations

In a surprise development, Taiwan's Economy Minister, Kuo Jyh-huei, announced his resignation citing health reasons. The decision comes at a time when the government is considering a major cabinet reshuffle, amidst challenges posed by an opposition-dominated legislature.

Kuo's ministry plays a pivotal role in overseeing Taiwan's vital semiconductor industry. The ministry has been crucial in enforcing export controls, ensuring high-tech goods don't reach countries like China or Russia that are subjected to trade curbs.

Kuo, previously an executive at a TSMC supplier, assumed his role last year. His tenure saw both criticism from opposition parties and involvement in crucial policy planning, including Taiwan's response to US tariffs under President Trump.

