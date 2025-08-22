Political Tensions Flare at Public Event in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, a 60-year-old man named Praveen Sharma was apprehended on Friday at a public event in Delhi for raising slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely. The event, held in Gandhi Nagar, quickly escalated as Sharma voiced his discontent at not being invited on stage.

Sharma, who operates a cable TV business in Ajeet Nagar and claims a 40-year association with the BJP, was standing behind security barricades when he was swiftly escorted away. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prashant Gautam, confirmed that the security of the VIPs present was never compromised.

The incident came into the spotlight as Sharma released a video expressing regret for his actions, clarifying that his frustration was due to being overlooked at the event. He praised both Rekha Gupta and Arvinder Singh Lovely, affirming their leadership and acknowledging his regret over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)