Political Tensions Flare at Public Event in Delhi

A 60-year-old man, Praveen Sharma, was apprehended for shouting slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely during a public event in Delhi. Sharma, claiming to be a BJP worker, regretted his actions, citing frustration over not being called on stage. The event was attended by BJP leader Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:25 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a 60-year-old man named Praveen Sharma was apprehended on Friday at a public event in Delhi for raising slogans against BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely. The event, held in Gandhi Nagar, quickly escalated as Sharma voiced his discontent at not being invited on stage.

Sharma, who operates a cable TV business in Ajeet Nagar and claims a 40-year association with the BJP, was standing behind security barricades when he was swiftly escorted away. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prashant Gautam, confirmed that the security of the VIPs present was never compromised.

The incident came into the spotlight as Sharma released a video expressing regret for his actions, clarifying that his frustration was due to being overlooked at the event. He praised both Rekha Gupta and Arvinder Singh Lovely, affirming their leadership and acknowledging his regret over the incident.

