From Vice Presidency to Yoga: Jagdeep Dhankhar's New Chapter

Jagdeep Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned as vice president citing health reasons, focusing on family and hobbies such as yoga and table tennis. An election to choose his successor is set for September 9. Dhankhar regularly engaged in these activities even during his tenure as vice president, demonstrating his commitment to personal well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:45 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation as vice president, citing health reasons, took everyone by surprise. Dhankhar, who had been in office since August 2022, is now dedicating his time to family and personal pursuits such as playing table tennis and practicing yoga.

Before his tenure as vice president, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal, where he picked up table tennis as a hobby. His post-resignation routine reflects a continued commitment to both yoga and the sport, often engaging with staff and well-wishers.

The election for his successor is slated for September 9, with NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy as contenders. Dhankhar's departure from office came unexpectedly on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, which recently concluded.

