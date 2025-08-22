Left Menu

Canada to Ease Tariffs on U.S. Goods: A Strategic Shift

Canada plans to lift several retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, while maintaining tariffs on autos, steel, and aluminum. This decision will be discussed by Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is poised to ease its trade tensions with the United States by announcing the removal of several retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, an insider has disclosed.

Despite this move, Canadian tariffs on American automobiles, steel, and aluminum will remain intact for the time being, according to the anonymous source.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will address these changes during a scheduled press conference at noon Eastern Time (1600 GMT) on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

