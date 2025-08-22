Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses DMK of Corruption Amidst Political Barbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for denouncing the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a 'black bill,' accusing the DMK of corruption and highlighting BJP's governance under Modi's leadership. Shah emphasized NDA's electoral strategy and alliances ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, claiming that he had no authority to dismiss the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a 'black bill'. Shah alleged that the DMK-led government was steeped in corruption, listing scandals spanning liquor corporations, sand mining, transport, and social services.

Drawing attention to the alleged misdeeds of the DMK government, Shah pointed to ongoing investigations, such as those involving former DMK Ministers K Ponmudy and V Senthil Balaji. Shah also criticized the DMK's focus on dynastic politics, asserting that NDA's commitment to governance and development would be pivotal in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, Shah spoke of the BJP's vision for economic reform and social responsibility, noting recent tax reductions and employment schemes. With a strategic alliance with AIADMK and an emphasis on grassroots outreach, Shah expressed confidence in BJP's electoral prospects, underscoring the party's dedication to Tamil culture and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

