Punjab BJP Protests Against AAP: Democracy Under Siege?

The Punjab BJP initiated a series of state-wide protests on Friday, challenging the AAP government's alleged obstruction of awareness camps for central schemes. Sunil Jakhar, the BJP's state unit president, accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of 'murdering democracy' through these actions.

Tensions escalated as BJP workers took to the streets, burning effigies of the state government in protest. Jakhar, prevented from attending a key event in Fazilka district, was detained, along with multiple party supporters. Despite his release later, Jakhar maintained that these actions by the state police, supposedly misused by the government, won't intimidate him.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh criticized the Mann administration for misusing police resources to suppress BJP initiatives. He argued that the state's failure in governance had forced the BJP to connect citizens with central welfare benefits, a task allegedly hindered by political insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)