Left Menu

Punjab BJP Protests Against AAP: Democracy Under Siege?

The Punjab BJP launched a state-wide protest against the AAP-led government, accusing it of halting awareness camps for central schemes. BJP leader Sunil Jakhar criticized the government for allegedly curbing democracy. The protests led to several arrests and heightened tensions between the BJP and the AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:33 IST
Punjab BJP Protests Against AAP: Democracy Under Siege?
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab BJP initiated a series of state-wide protests on Friday, challenging the AAP government's alleged obstruction of awareness camps for central schemes. Sunil Jakhar, the BJP's state unit president, accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of 'murdering democracy' through these actions.

Tensions escalated as BJP workers took to the streets, burning effigies of the state government in protest. Jakhar, prevented from attending a key event in Fazilka district, was detained, along with multiple party supporters. Despite his release later, Jakhar maintained that these actions by the state police, supposedly misused by the government, won't intimidate him.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh criticized the Mann administration for misusing police resources to suppress BJP initiatives. He argued that the state's failure in governance had forced the BJP to connect citizens with central welfare benefits, a task allegedly hindered by political insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025