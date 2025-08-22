Left Menu

Data Dispute: Battle Heats Up Between BJP and Punjab's AAP

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused BJP of misusing citizen data under the guise of awareness camps. The BJP refuted these claims, stating that AAP is disturbed by their increasing influence. This row concerns allegations of data misuse for electoral manipulation and the misuse of welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:46 IST
Data Dispute: Battle Heats Up Between BJP and Punjab's AAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to illicitly obtain citizen data through its awareness camps, a claim promptly countered by the BJP.

The controversy erupted when BJP's outreach program, 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', was reportedly obstructed by the AAP government. Cheema alleges these initiatives were cover operations for collecting personal data for electoral manipulation, a charge vehemently denied by BJP officials.

Amidst accusations of data theft and voter manipulation, both parties are mired in a heated exchange, with BJP accusing AAP of similar data collection tactics during past election campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025