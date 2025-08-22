Data Dispute: Battle Heats Up Between BJP and Punjab's AAP

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to illicitly obtain citizen data through its awareness camps, a claim promptly countered by the BJP.

The controversy erupted when BJP's outreach program, 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', was reportedly obstructed by the AAP government. Cheema alleges these initiatives were cover operations for collecting personal data for electoral manipulation, a charge vehemently denied by BJP officials.

Amidst accusations of data theft and voter manipulation, both parties are mired in a heated exchange, with BJP accusing AAP of similar data collection tactics during past election campaigns.

