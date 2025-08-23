Putin Eyes Arctic Collaboration with U.S.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia is engaging in discussions with the United States over potential joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska. The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of strained relations between the two nations.

Putin refrained from providing specific details about the projects. However, officials from both Russia and the United States remain hopeful for substantial economic gains if diplomatic relations normalize, especially after they hit a post-Cold War low following Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Improving these bilateral ties could unlock new avenues for cooperation in the resource-rich Arctic region, offering promise for future economic expansion despite past challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)