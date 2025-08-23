Dutch Political Turmoil: Minister Veldkamp Resigns Over Failed Sanctions on Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, the Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, resigned after his efforts to secure sanctions against Israel were thwarted. Veldkamp aimed to propose measures against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The minister cited an inability to enact necessary policies due to lack of support from his coalition partners. His resignation leaves the Dutch government in disarray, following similar disruptions after Geert Wilders' withdrawal over immigration disagreements.

This situation reflects deepening political instability as the Dutch parliament, delaying debates on sanctions, confronts accusations of inaction amid a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Veldkamp's resignation underscores increasing tension within the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)