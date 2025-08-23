Dutch Political Turmoil: Minister Veldkamp Resigns Over Failed Sanctions on Israel
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned after failing to implement proposed sanctions against Israel. His departure follows a series of debates on Israel's military actions in Gaza. Veldkamp cited a lack of coalition support. His resignation deepens the Dutch government crisis, which began with earlier coalition challenges.
- Country:
- Netherlands
In a dramatic turn of events, the Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, resigned after his efforts to secure sanctions against Israel were thwarted. Veldkamp aimed to propose measures against Israel's military actions in Gaza.
The minister cited an inability to enact necessary policies due to lack of support from his coalition partners. His resignation leaves the Dutch government in disarray, following similar disruptions after Geert Wilders' withdrawal over immigration disagreements.
This situation reflects deepening political instability as the Dutch parliament, delaying debates on sanctions, confronts accusations of inaction amid a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Veldkamp's resignation underscores increasing tension within the coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)