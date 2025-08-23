Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signaled optimism about the future of Russia-US relations, as discussions on joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska provide a beacon of hope.

Speaking in Sarov to nuclear industry workers, Putin highlighted the potential for cooperation under President Donald Trump's administration, despite historically low diplomatic ties marred by tensions over Ukraine, NATO, and sanctions.

Putin underscored the importance of sovereignty and technological advancement, announcing that the Russian nuclear industry and Artificial Intelligence are key sectors for future growth.

