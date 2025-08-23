Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal
Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for aiding Jeffrey Epstein, denied the existence of a 'client list' and witnessing any inappropriate actions by Donald Trump. During her interview with a top Justice Department official, she maintained her innocence and refuted claims against other prominent figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:23 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell, currently imprisoned for assisting Jeffrey Epstein, denied the existence of a 'client list' linked to the late financier in a recently released transcript of her interview with a Justice Department official.
Maxwell insisted she never saw former President Donald Trump act inappropriately and did not witness any abuse by Epstein, her former partner.
The Justice Department's release comes amid ongoing public curiosity about Epstein and political scrutiny linked to him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement