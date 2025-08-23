Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently imprisoned for assisting Jeffrey Epstein, denied the existence of a 'client list' linked to the late financier in a recently released transcript of her interview with a Justice Department official.

Maxwell insisted she never saw former President Donald Trump act inappropriately and did not witness any abuse by Epstein, her former partner.

The Justice Department's release comes amid ongoing public curiosity about Epstein and political scrutiny linked to him.

