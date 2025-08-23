Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Lawyers for Jair Bolsonaro argue that a draft asylum request found on his phone does not indicate a flight risk, seeking to dismiss claims against him. Bolsonaro and his son face accusations of trying to interfere in a Supreme Court trial about a potential coup attempt in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lawyers representing Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro have addressed the nation's Supreme Court, arguing that a draft asylum request discovered on his mobile device is not a valid indicator of flight risk, as the document was dated from the previous year.

In their defense, Bolsonaro's legal team contended that the former president has not fled and has honored all court-imposed restraints. The response was a direct counter to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who demanded clarification regarding Bolsonaro's adherence to restraining orders and potential flight risk.

Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest, faces accusations alongside his son Eduardo of attempting to interfere with his Supreme Court trial, which investigates his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overturn the 2022 election. The legal team has described the police's report as a "political tool" meant to discredit Bolsonaro and has appealed for a reassessment of his house arrest.

