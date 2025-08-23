Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Lawyers representing Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro have addressed the nation's Supreme Court, arguing that a draft asylum request discovered on his mobile device is not a valid indicator of flight risk, as the document was dated from the previous year.

In their defense, Bolsonaro's legal team contended that the former president has not fled and has honored all court-imposed restraints. The response was a direct counter to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who demanded clarification regarding Bolsonaro's adherence to restraining orders and potential flight risk.

Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest, faces accusations alongside his son Eduardo of attempting to interfere with his Supreme Court trial, which investigates his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overturn the 2022 election. The legal team has described the police's report as a "political tool" meant to discredit Bolsonaro and has appealed for a reassessment of his house arrest.

