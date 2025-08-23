Left Menu

Monsoon Session Prorogued by President

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 21 and ended on August 21, has officially been prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu. This prorogation marks the formal end of the session, allowing the government to plan and convene the forthcoming parliamentary session.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which ran from July 21 to August 21, has officially been prorogued as of Friday. This announcement was made through separate statements from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats, confirming President Droupadi Murmu's decision.

Prorogation is a standard parliamentary procedure marking the formal end of a session. Once prorogued, the government has the authority to schedule and convene the next session, allowing them to prepare upcoming legislative agendas.

This recent session had a duration of one month. As the government prepares for the next round of discussions and legislative activities, the prorogation serves as a necessary pause in parliamentary proceedings.

