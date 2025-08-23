Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash
Political parties in Kashmir have sharply criticized the J&K government's decision to assume control of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Leaders from various parties, including the People's Conference and PDP, denounce the move as excessive and part of a broader pattern targeting JeI. The controversy revolves around the impact on students' education and Kashmiri politics.
The Kashmir political landscape faced upheaval Saturday when the J&K government took control of 215 schools connected to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), drawing severe criticism from various political figures.
Sajad Lone, the People's Conference chief, criticized the government's decision, accusing it of shameless overreach. He emphasized the administration's role in actions that he claims are part of a pattern of targeting political opponents.
In contrast, PDP leaders argued that while past governments targeted JeI, the recent move has significant implications for education and democratic participation post the Article 370 abrogation. They highlight the need for nuanced policies rather than abrupt actions.
