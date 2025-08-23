BJP Slams Actor Vijay for Political Ambitions Lacking Ideology

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad launched a scathing critique at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, accusing him of lacking a political ideology and acting solely for electoral benefits. Prasad likened Vijay's tactics to those of Naam Tamilar Party's Seeman, suggesting a focus on vote-bank politics without principles.

The BJP spokesperson countered Vijay's self-comparison to an 'ocean' representing the common man, highlighting the need for the actor to study pivotal figures such as Thiruvalluvar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to mature into a leader who effectively serves the people of Tamil Nadu. Prasad asserted that Vijay's political ambitions, driven by dreams of becoming Chief Minister, mislead the public by resembling a screenplay more than genuine political dialogue.

Prasad further condemned Vijay's behavior, citing disrespectful references to key political figures, which he claims alienates the Tamil Nadu electorate. Meanwhile, Vijay, at a Madurai rally, positioned BJP as TVK's primary ideological adversary, challenging the ruling DMK as their principal political foe, and highlighting TVK's focus on marginalized communities.

