BJP Slams Actor Vijay for Political Ambitions Lacking Ideology
Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad criticized TVK chief Vijay, accusing him of having no ideology and seeking electoral gains. Prasad denounced Vijay's actions as power-driven and his remarks as disrespectful, emphasizing the need for Vijay to evolve as a genuine politician by studying historical figures.
On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad launched a scathing critique at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, accusing him of lacking a political ideology and acting solely for electoral benefits. Prasad likened Vijay's tactics to those of Naam Tamilar Party's Seeman, suggesting a focus on vote-bank politics without principles.
The BJP spokesperson countered Vijay's self-comparison to an 'ocean' representing the common man, highlighting the need for the actor to study pivotal figures such as Thiruvalluvar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to mature into a leader who effectively serves the people of Tamil Nadu. Prasad asserted that Vijay's political ambitions, driven by dreams of becoming Chief Minister, mislead the public by resembling a screenplay more than genuine political dialogue.
Prasad further condemned Vijay's behavior, citing disrespectful references to key political figures, which he claims alienates the Tamil Nadu electorate. Meanwhile, Vijay, at a Madurai rally, positioned BJP as TVK's primary ideological adversary, challenging the ruling DMK as their principal political foe, and highlighting TVK's focus on marginalized communities.
